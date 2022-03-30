D2h Offering Free Star Sports 1 Hindi Subscription to Users With New Box

D2h, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, is offering a free subscription of Star Sports 1 Hindi to the users for one month. If you are an SD box owner, you will get the Star Sports 1 Hindi for free, and if you are an HD box owner, you will get the same channel’s HD subscription for free.

But the free channel won’t be provided by the company to everyone. Only users who purchase a new Set-Top Box (STB) are eligible to get this channel for free from D2h for one month. The channel will be offered by the company once the user activates the STB. Post the activation, for a total period of 30 days; users can watch content on Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD for free.

The end date of the offer is May 2022. This is a great time to get a free subscription to Star Sports 1 Hindi as it is the time of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Note that in certain states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, the language of the channel will be different from Hindi.

How Can I Purchase a D2h Box?

There are multiple ways you can do this. The first is to use the website of the company that is accessible for free to everyone. Then, you can also reach out to the customer care team of the company to register for a new connection. Lastly, you can go to any retail store where D2h connections are provided.

You can get the SD D2h Set-Top Box (STB) starting at just Rs 699 (extra taxes applicable). On purchase of this STB, users will also get Rs 2,000 worth of CouponDuniya discount coupons. The company will offer new customers door-step service meaning you won’t need to step out of your home to get a new D2h connection.