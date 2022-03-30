iQOO Neo 6 Possibly Spotted at Geekbench Benchmarking Site

A new smartphone with model number V2196A has been spotted on the well-known Geekbench benchmarking site with the presence of the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 12GB RAM and more. According to the listing, the spotted device is from Vivo, however, based on the past rumours and speculations, it is most likely going to be the iQOO smartphone and could possibly even be iQOO Neo 6.

What makes it even more interesting is that a speculated iQOO Neo 6 variant was spotted earlier today at the Geekbench. The listing suggested that the smartphone will arrive with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 12 OS, and much more. While the earlier one was a device or a variant in the iQOO Neo 6 series, the one found currently could be the iQoo Neo 6. Moreover, iQOO Neo 6 spotted at Geekbench could be a device, particularly for China. Let’s take a closer look.

iQOO Neo 6 Geekbench Listing

The smartphone with the V2196A model number which has been spotted on the Geekbench is most likely going to be the iQOO Neo 6 flagship smartphone. The listing suggests that the device will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with the motherboard codenamed “taro”. For those who don’t know this is the codename for the company’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. This flagship chipset comes with one core running at 3GHz, three cores operating at 2.5GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.79GHz.

The listing further informs that the smartphone will arrive with 12GB RAM on board and will run on Android 12. However, it is very much possible that there will be other storage variants as well with different RAM options. The spotted device was able to score 1193 points in the single-core tests and 3523 points in the multi-core tests.

A previous listing of iQOO Neo 6 at TENAA certification suggested that the device will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ screen and will feature a 2,290mAh dual-cell battery unit, which should be a 4,700mAh battery. It revealed details about the physical design of the phone as well. It is expected that the smartphone will measure 163X76.16X8.5mm. It is also suggested that the device will come with an 80W charging technology.