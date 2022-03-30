Jio Lost 9.3 Million Users in January 2022, Only Airtel Added New Subscribers

Post the tariff hike, Jio has been actively removing inactive users from its total subscriber base. As per the monthly performance report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio lost 9.3 million users (93,32,583) subscribers during January 2022. Along with Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also lost 3,89,082 (0.38 million) and 3,77,520 (0.37) million subscribers.

Amongst all the telecom service providers, only Bharti Airtel was the operator, which gained new subscribers. Airtel added a total of 7,14,199 (0.71 million) users in January 2022.

TRAI Data Reveals 9.53 Million MNP Requests Were Made in January 2022

According to the TRAI data, a total of 9.53 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests were made in the month of January 2022. Out of the total, 5.49 million requests came from Zone-1, while the remaining 4.04 million requests came from Zone-2.

In Zone-1, to date, the maximum MNP requests have been made in Maharashtra (55.53 million), followed by Uttar Pradesh-East (50.81 million). In Zone-2, the maximum MNP requests to date have been made in Karnataka (52.18 million), followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 50.55 million).

Jio Added the Most Wireline Customers in January 2022

Going by the TRAI data, Reliance Jio added the most number of wireline subscribers in January. Jio added a total of 3,08,340 (0.30 million) new wireline subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel, BSNL, and Quadrant, which added 94010 (0.09 million), 32098 (0.03 million), and 16,749 (0.01 million) new wireline users.

At the same time, MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea lost wireline users. Jio is adding a ton of new JioFiber broadband customers, followed by Airtel in the country. Both the top telcos have already gone ahead of BSNL, which once was the king of broadband and wireline services in India. Jio is cleaning its wireless user base by removing inactive subscribers, which should pay off for the telco in the long run.