Airtel or Vi: Who Has Better 3GB/Day Prepaid Plans

Telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers to choose from. Users get the option to either go for the cost-effective daily data plans that offer adequate data or to opt for high-end prepaid plans that offer more data every day. Mentioned below are the 3GB/day daily data prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Vi along with the pack details.

Airtel’s 3GB/Day Plans

When it comes to the 3GB/day plans the telecom operator offers only a couple of plans none of which is a long-term plan. The telco offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform. Users can also get the prepaid plan from Airtel at a price tag of Rs 699 which offers 3GB of data each day. The validity period on the plan is 56 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea or Vi 3GB/Day Plans

Vi, on the other hand, provides multiple prepaid plans that offer 3GB of internet per day and the base 3GB/day pack comes at a price tag of Rs 475 gives 3GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The next plan on the list is available at a price tag of Rs 699 and has similar benefits as the plan offered by Airtel. For Rs 699 users get 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Lastly, the telco offers two plans that come with access to Disney+ Hotstar. Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB of data as well. On the other hand, the telco offers a 3GB per day prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 901. The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day.