Boat Wave Lite Affordable Smartwatch is Here for Just Rs 1,999

The Indian consumer electronics brand Boat has revealed its latest affordable smartwatch called Boat Wave Lite. The company had teased the arrival of its latest smartwatch last week and has now confirmed the pricing, availability and pricing of the device via an Amazon listing. The newly unveiled smartwatch from Boat will cost less than Rs 2,000 and will go up for sale this week itself. Boat Wave Lite is only the second smartwatch in the Wave series from the brand, as Boat Wave Pro 47 was revealed just a few weeks ago.

Boat Wave Lite Specifications

The latest Boat Wave Lite comes with a 1.69-inch screen with a square design and a peak brightness of 500nits. The wearable also provides a 160-degree viewing angle and 70% RGB colour gamut. The smartwatch is actually pretty lightweight as it weighs only 44.8 grams. To access the menu and navigate across the user interface of the watch, the smartwatch has been equipped with a rotating crown on the side.

The latest device from Boat offers the choice of over 100 watch faces, which can be downloaded via the Boat wearable app. As far as health features are considered, Boat Wave Lite comes with a 24/7 heart rate tracker, a SpO2 monitor to keep track of the blood oxygen level and sleep tracking, which offers insights like total sleep time, light sleep and deep sleep.

For the fitness part, the wearable comes with support for ten sports modes, including running, walking, cycling, yoga, football, badminton, basketball, skipping, climbing and swimming. In addition to this, the watch will also support Google Fit and Apple Health integration, which is usually not available in a budget smartwatch. Boat Wave Lite is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge. Additional features include notifications from the phone for calls, texts, social media apps, sedentary reminders, and IP67 dust and water-resistant rating.

Boat Wave Lite Price

The new Boat Wave Lite has been priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for sale via Amazon. The device comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options and will go live on March 31 at 12 noon.