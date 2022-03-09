Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Hinted by Amazon Listing

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in India as revealed by an online listing. Samsung at its MWC 2022 event last month had launched the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops. The lineup consists of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book 2. The newly launched series is the part of company’s partnership with Intel and Microsoft and the notebooks come with the latest Windows 11. Let’s find out more.

Both Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 have been listed on a microsite on the e-commerce platform Amazon suggesting an impending launch of the devices. The launch date, however, has not been confirmed. The company is yet to reveal whether it will be launching Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Specs

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display options. The device runs Windows 11 and is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The device comes with dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery whereas the 15.6-inch model is backed by a 68Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 model is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen display options and runs on Windows 11. Powering the device are the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The device comes with dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery whereas the 15.6-inch model is backed by a 68Wh battery.