Acer Predator Helios 300 Arrives in India with 360Hz Refresh Rate Display, Windows 11 and More

The Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer Acer has launched its new Acer Predator Helios 300 premium gaming laptop in India on Thursday, February 17. The latest device from Acer is a powerful laptop that comes with features such as a 360Hz refresh rate which the company claims to be a first in India. The laptop is equipped with superior colling technology as well as a blisteringly fast display and offers a trove of performance-enhancing features for an amazing gaming experience. Mentioned below are the specifications and price details of the new Acer Predator Helios 300.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specs

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 300nits and 100% sRGB coverage. The display of the device features up to 3 milliseconds of overdrive response. As mentioned above, the device is capable of offering up to 360Hz refresh rate, however, the company is also offering a display configuration with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features an octa-core 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired up with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 6GB. The laptop also offers onboard storage of up to 1TB. The new gaming laptop comes with Vortex Flow technology that utilizes 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, enhancing the gaming experience by cooling the machine.

The newly launched device features dual speakers that offer 360-degree surround sound using DTS:X Ultra audio. Connectivity options on the new Acer Predator Helios 300 include Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with offline charging support. Moreover, the backlit keyboard on the laptop has four-zone RGB lighting.

Price Details of Acer Predator Helios 300

The all-new Acer Predator Helios 300 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 144,999. The device will be available for purchase in India via Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, and other authorised retail stores only in a solo black colour option.