Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Officially Launched in India, Check Price Details

Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in India on Thursday which will consist of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company had unveiled the handsets last week during the Galaxy Unpacked event held virtually. Galaxy S22 series is the new flagship lineup by Samsung that comes as an upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S21 series. Moreover, it has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive in India with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Mentioned below are the details of the Galaxy S22 series launched in India.

Price Details for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

The base Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives in two storage options – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 72,999 whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999. Talking about the Galaxy S22+, the smartphone has been launched with two storage variants as well. The base 8GB + 128GB costs Rs 84,999 whereas the 8GB + 256GB has been priced at Rs 88,999. The high-end Galaxy Ultra on the other hand, costs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant and the 12GB + 512GB storage option is available at Rs 1,18,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White colour options in India whereas the top-of-the-line ultra-model will debut in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White for the 12GB + 256GB model and Burgundy and Phantom Black for the 12GB + 512GB option. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 series has also been made available for pre-bookings in India. Samsung had announced during the launch that the Galaxy S22 series will be widely available starting February 25.

Specification Details of Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are powered by processors built based on the 4nm process and will be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in India. The devices feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP wide primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a 10MP selfie camera. Galaxy S22 is backed by a 3700mAh battery with a 25W charging support whereas the Galaxy S22+ comes with a larger 4500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging technology.

The high-end smartphone of the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first smartphone in the S series to feature S-pen. Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quadruple-camera setup headlined by a 108MP wide-angle camera. The secondary cameras on the device include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a massive 40MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging technology.