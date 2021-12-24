Apple Could Introduce M2 chipsets in 2022 Built on 4nm Process

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple took a decision last year to rely on its in-house built Apple Silicon chips instead of intel chipset and the MacBook series rolled out last year were among the first to have the said chipset. As of now, Apple has launched three chips in total which have been designed based on the ARM architecture. Recent reports have now suggested that Apple might be working on new chipsets to replace the existing three chipsets. These upcoming chipsets are expected to be M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max and a few details about the chips have also been revealed.

The Details About the Chipset

The sources from the supply chain industry have claimed that Apple will be looking to bring updates to its existing Apple Silicon chips in every 18 months. As far as the above-mentioned chipsets are considered, it is expected that the M2 chipset from Apple could arrive in the first half of 2022 and it currently has the codename, Staten. Users can expect another M2X chipset with the codename Rhodes in the first half of 2023. It is also anticipated that there will be M2 Pro and M2 Max processors with unique graphic cores.

The reports suggest that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will use a 4nm process to build all the M2 chipsets which will be offered by Apple. In addition to this, TSMC might as well use its 3nm process to build the next series of processors after M2 – the M3 lineup. It is also expected that the new M2 series from the tech giant will be featured on six different devices. It is anticipated that MacBook will feature an M2 chipset whereas the MacBook Pro series could come with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. In a quite similar fashion, Apple could launch its iMac series with M2 processors while iMac Pro from Apple could feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Furthermore, Mac Mini could come with an M2 chipset while the Mac Pro series could feature M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.