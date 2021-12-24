OneWeb Agrees to Distribution Partnership With Australian Company Vocus

The low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, One Web has announced its distribution partnership agreement with Australian telecommunications company Vocus is an initiative to offer OneWeb’s high-speed and low-latency communications service across Australia. The partnership is also going to benefit Vocus as OneWeb is supported by a global network of gateways and user terminals and its global connectivity platform provides high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity which will ensure the expansion of Vocus’s existing communications service.

The Advantages of the New Partnership

OneWeb focuses on providing satellite communication services to other businesses and its partnership with Vocus will focus on a variety of industries including mining, oil and gas, utilities, construction, and community aggregation. The benefits of this collaboration will ensure improved corporate efficiency, health and safety requirements, asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and new operational applications. Moreover, it will also help remote workers to have better connectivity with their families back home.

Australian telecommunication company Vocus will now be able to expand its GEO satellite or microwave connectivity with the inclusion of low-latency LEO satellites services. As far as Vocus is considered, the company focuses on offering customers innovative solutions with the help of their fibre networks and infrastructure. Vocus also specialises in providing connectivity in remote areas where there is limited or no connectivity. Vocus connects Australia with almost 30,000 km of fibre network which is designed, build, owned and operated by the company itself.

CEO of OneWeb Neil Masterson has said in a statement that OneWeb is all set to Australian markets for the first time and will play a role in bridging the gap of the digital divide in the country. He added that the company always intends to partner up with local companies and this partnership with Vocus will ensure affordable, high-speed internet to businesses and communities in the remotest of areas across Australia.

CEO of Vocus, Kevin Russell has given his statement on the new partnership and said that the company is excited for the benefits that OneWeb will bring with its LEO connectivity to suit the services offered by Vocus. OneWeb’s low latency and QoS capability will ensure that Vocus’s customers receive the quality connectivity necessary to deploy new software and systems to operate more efficiently in remote locations and will help in the expansion of Vocus’s existing bandwidth capabilities for the end-user.