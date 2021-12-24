Cheapest 4G Data Vouchers from Airtel, Vi, Jio, and BSNL

Demand for 4G data vouchers has grown quite significantly over the last few years as more and more people have started relying on mobile internet to do a lot of their work from home. Even students use 4G data for studying from their home. However, after the prepaid tariff hikes, the price of all the 4G data vouchers also went up quite steeply. Here are all the cheapest 4G data vouchers from Airtel, Vi, Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) that you can purchase today.

Airtel Cheapest 4G Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 58. This plan offers 3GB of data meaning for each GB, the customer is paying close Rs 19.33. Voice calling or other benefits are not bundled with this plan. The validity of this plan is the same as the user’s existing unlimited benefits plan.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest 4G Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 19. With this voucher users get 1GB of data and it carries a validity of 1 day. There are no other benefits offered with this plan.

BSNL Cheapest 4G Data Voucher

BSNL’s cheapest 4G data voucher comes for Rs 16 and it offers 2GB of data to the users. This mean that each GB of data is costing Rs 8 to the customer. The validity of this voucher is 1 day only.

Reliance Jio Cheapest 4G Data Voucher

Reliance Jio offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 15. Users get 1GB of data with this voucher. It isn’t that inexpensive compared to the plans offered by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. But the good thing is that this 1GB of data will be valid until the validity of the user’s existing unlimited benefits prepaid plan.

BSNL offers the cheapest 4G data voucher amongst all the private operators, but the only issue is that there is no 4G network present to back it.