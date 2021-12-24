Broadband Plans at Rs 999 From Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Excitel and ACT

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased usage of the internet at homes. With the pandemic, more people have started working from home, children have online classes, and there is an increased need for entertainment streaming at home, all leading to an increased demand for better broadband plans. Telecom service providers such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, ACT Fibernet and Excitel have a few considerable plans at Rs 999.

Broadband Plans Available at Just Under Rs 1,000 in India

Airtel Xstream Broadplan of Rs 999 focuses more on entertainment needs, with access to Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar and Wynk Music. The plan offers unlimited internet (3.3TB) with a high download/upload speed of up to 200 Mbps.

Jio’s broadband plan of Rs 999 has a broader range of OTT subscriptions to access when compared to Airtel Xstream’s Rs 999 plan. The monthly plan offers unlimited data with a high speed of up to 150 Mbps and free voice calls. It offers subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALT Balaji and JioSaavn.

BSNL Fibre broadband plan of Rs 999 offers 200 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB, after which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL also has a plan that costs Rs 949, which will give the user 150 Mbps speed up to 200GB. After the data limit, the speed will reduce to 10 Mbps.

Excitel too has a monthly plan at Rs 999, offering unlimited internet and 300 Mbps speed. Excitel has a broadband plan at Rs 752 that providers access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms, namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo, at no added cost. The subscriptions are offered with Excitel’s 300 Mbps-three-month plan, which currently comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. People may have to check their service area to know the availability of Excitel in the region.

ACT Fibernet has a Rapid Plus Plan, offering 1000GB monthly data speeds up to 100 Mbps. Post FUP limit, the speed will get reduced to 512 Kbps. The plan costs Rs 985.