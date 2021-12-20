You Broadband Offers One of the Most Affordable 200 Mbps Plans

You Broadband, the fiber broadband arm of Vodafone Idea, offers one of the most affordable 200 Mbps plans to the customers. If you are looking for a plan that offers you high-internet speed and also keeps your expense at check, You Broadband can make for a great option. But there’s just one thing; you won’t get any over-the-top (OTT) benefits with this plan. You Broadband doesn’t offer a single OTT benefit to its customers with any of its plans. The plan that we are going to look at today is available to users living in Vadodara, but note that some of the other cities have this plan as well.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Details

The 200 Mbps plan from You Broadband is available for Rs 1,062 per month for the users, and this is including taxes. If you are wondering how is this cheaper when companies such as Airtel offer their 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999, know that Airtel’s plan doesn’t include taxes.

So when you are purchasing the Rs 999 plan from Airtel, you will also have to pay Rs 180 in addition to taxes. Compared to that, the same plan from You Broadband is at least Rs 100 cheaper.

Not just that, You Broadband offers 3.5TB of data to the users, which is more than what Airtel or Jio offer with their high-end plans (3.3TB).

The same 200 Mbps plan from You Broadband is also available in long-term validates. Users can go for the 200 Mbps plan from You Broadband for 95 days, 180 days, and 360 days for Rs 3186, Rs 6018, and Rs 11328, respectively.

Note that the company charges extra for the Wi-Fi router and the modem it provides. It is a refundable security deposit, though. This plan would have made a great option for consumers had it come OTT benefits as well. Users can still choose this plan as it is one of the most economical ones you will ever get.