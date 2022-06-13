You Broadband Super Affordable Offering Under Rs 500 With Plenty of Data

You Broadband is the fiber broadband arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi). While it is not as popular or in demand as JioFiber or the Airtel Xstream Fiber, You Broadband can still be a top choice for people looking for affordable services. The best thing about You Broadband’s fiber plans is that they offer a ton of data to the users along with decent speed for an affordable price. Today, we will be looking at a broadband plan from the company that is priced under Rs 500 per month and comes with plenty of data.

You Broadband 40 Mbps Plan Complete Details

The 40 Mbps broadband plan from You Broadband in Ahmedabad comes for Rs 472 per month. This price also includes 18% GST. This means that this 40 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 400 (without taxes) which is more than what users get with the JioFiber’s Rs 400 per month plan. You Broadband offers 3.5TB of data to the users per month which is more than sufficient for most people. There are no additional benefits offered with this plan.

Details People Should Remember Before Getting a Broadband Connection from You Broadband

From You Broadband, if users want a Wi-Fi router and modem, then they will have to separately pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,999. On select plans, the company doesn’t charge any installation fee. There are also voice combo plans offered by You Broadband in Mumbai.

Not all the plans are available in every city You Broadband provides services in. For instance, the 40 Mbps plan described above is not available in Mumbai but is available in Ahmedabad. You Broadband doesn’t offer over-the-top (OTT) benefits with either of its plans. So whether you are going for a premium/top-tier plan or an affordable plan, there are no OTT benefits. Vi can definitely onboard a partner for offering additional benefits, but the telco hasn’t done it yet for some reason.