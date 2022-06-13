Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL One Month Validity Prepaid Plans Listed

To comply with the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) rules on offering at least one prepaid plan with a complete month validity, the telcos brought in multiple plans around early 2022. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) all offer at least or more prepaid plans with one month of validity now. But right now, we will just be looking at prepaid plans with 30 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 259 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 259 prepaid plan is a one-month validity plan. It means that if you are using this prepaid plan, then your date of recharging with this plan would be the same for every month. For example, if you recharge with this plan on June 5, then the next recharge for you would come on July 5, August 5 and so on. Irrespective of whether a month has 30 or 31 days, the date of recharge would be the same for users. This Rs 259 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Then you can also go for the Rs 296 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity of 30 days. It offers users 25GB of lump-sum data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Both these plans offer users a free subscription to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 319 prepaid plan is also a monthly validity plan. This plan ships with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There are, of course, Airtel Thanks benefits included, such as Wynk Music, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, and more.

Airtel also offers an identical Rs 296 prepaid plan as Jio. With Airtel’s Rs 296 plan, users get 25GB of lump-sum data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. This plan carries a total validity of 30 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 195, Rs 319, and Rs 337 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea offers three prepaid plans with one-month validity. These plans come for Rs 195, Rs 319, and Rs 337. With the Rs 195 prepaid plan, users only get 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.

The Rs 319 plan brings users 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with additional Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits and Vi Movies & TV subscription.

The Rs 337 plan offers users 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There’s free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic access. This is a lump-sum data plan meaning users can consume all the data without any daily limits.

BSNL Rs 147, Rs 247, and Rs 299 Prepaid Plans

So BSNL doesn’t offer one-month plans. But users can definitely get prepaid plans with 30 days validity. The Rs 147 plan offers 10GB of data to the users, which can be used in a lump-sum manner. There is unlimited voice calling along with BSNL Tunes bundled with the plan.

The next 30-day plan offered by BSNL is the Rs 247 plan. With this plan, users get 50GB of lump-sum data with Rs 10 talktime main value + unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day, BSNL Tunes, and Eros Now Entertainment services.

The last plan that you can get from BSNL, which comes with 30 days validity, is the Rs 299 plan. With this plan, users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

These are all the plans you can get from the four telcos in India with one-month validity. All of these plans offer consumers peace of mind about remembering the date to recharge with your plan again.