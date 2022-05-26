If you want to keep your Bharti Airtel SIM as the secondary connection and ensure that it is active all the time, you can go with the ‘Smart Recharge’ plan offered by the company. Bharti Airtel’s base prepaid plan of Rs 99 has been termed as a ‘Smart Recharge’ by the company. With this plan, users can keep their Airtel SIM active and also consume telecom services. Let’s check out the benefits offered with this plan and how it can be a good option to keep the SIM active.

Airtel Smart Recharge Plan of Rs 99

The thing is, if you don’t recharge your Airtel SIM for a prolonged period, it can be deactivated by the company. Further, before the SIM even deactivates, you won’t be able to get an incoming call facility either.

Thus, the affordable option for you to keep your SIM active with Airtel is the Rs 99 plan. Note that this plan isn’t exclusively meant for secondary SIM users but for people who want an affordable option at their disposal.

With the Rs 99 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel, users get 200MB of data, Rs 99 worth of talktime, and local tariff calls at one paise per second. Users can also send SMS at the cost of Rs 1 if it is local and STD SMSes at Rs 1.5.

This plan will ensure that your SIM will be active for 28 days. No doubt that it could be an expensive affair for many just to keep their Airtel SIM active, but it is an effective solution if you can afford it.

If you are wondering that this plan used to come for Rs 79 earlier, well, you are right. When Airtel hiked prepaid tariffs at the end of November 2021, the telco changed the price of the Rs 79 plan to Rs 99. Let us know how you keep your secondary SIM active at the most affordable cost.