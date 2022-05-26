RailTel, Esri India Sign MoU for Addressing Rising Demand for ‘GIS on Cloud’

In a new development, the RailTel Corporation of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Esri India, the country’s leading Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider. The MoU will focus on providing cloud-based GIS solutions to users in the government sector. This collaboration between the two companies will address the strong emerging demand for ‘GIS on Cloud’.

The government’s focus on using GIS for various national programs such as Gati Shakti, Digital India, Smart Cities, Jal Jeevan Mission, and more has increased and thus there is a higher demand for a robust and scalable Geospatial Infrastructure in the country right now.

It is worth noting that Esri India has already developed a product called Indo ArcGIS for Indian government customers. The Indo ArcGIS suite includes many industry-specific solution products for disaster management, land records, forest management, electric utility management, property tax management, and much more.

Indo ArcGIS on Cloud Now Available on RailTel Cloud

Because of the partnership, the Indo ArcGIS on Cloud will now be available on RailTel cloud. This will give the customers of RailTel a much-needed advantage of scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency. Further, it would help the government clients/organisations in reducing costs and complexity by moving on-premises infrastructure to the cloud and speeding up the use of GIS in their initiatives and programs.

Aruna Singh, CMD, RailTel said, “Geospatial Infrastructure is fast becoming the backbone of many new strategic initiatives of both central and state governments in India. RailTel with its 2 Tier III data centers and over 61000 Kms of Optic Fiber Network is uniquely positioned to support government organizations in deploying their GIS applications on a secure public cloud”.

This partnership would enable RailTel in offering more to its government customers and potentially increase its revenues in the coming quarters. RailTel opened at Rs 98.50 in the red on Thursday. The company’s stock is down almost 2% at the time of writing.