Ericsson Named Leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure Report

Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson has been named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner. The report was published on February 23 and it states that Ericsson is recognized in the Leaders quadrant and is positioned highest for its ability to execute. Ericsson was also named a Leader in the corresponding 2021 report – the first time Gartner conducted a 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report.

The Criteria for Assessment

The Gartner report is released after the experts carefully and thoroughly assess and evaluate the vendors offering 5G solutions for communications service providers on their completeness of vision and ability to execute, to provide a market snapshot on 5G infrastructure abilities. Ericsson understands that end-to-end 5G network infrastructure vendors were evaluated on how they enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within the Gartner view of the market.

The assessment is done on the basis of Ericsson’s products and services, operations, sales execution and pricing, Market Responsiveness and Track Record, Marketing Execution, Customer Experience, and Overall Viability. According to a statement from Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, Fredrik Jejdling Ericsson’s 5G vision is quite pleasing from thought leadership through to collaborating effectively with the industry along with the company’s second-to-none ability to execute in 5G. He stated that these factors have led to Ericsson once again being recognized as a leader by Gartner.

Ericsson, as an industry leader in 5G networks, currently has 170 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers (CSPs) and powers 114 live 5G networks across the globe. The company continuously evolves its end-to-end 5G offerings, which include 5G RAN with the energy-efficient Ericsson radio System, cloud RAN, Ericsson silicon, 5G Core, orchestration, BSS and 5G Transport as well as professional services. The company has introduced innovative software solutions such as Ericsson spectrum sharing, 5G carrier aggregation and uplink booster, which significantly improve coverage, user throughput and spectral efficiency.