Vodafone Idea New Smartphone Offer to End on March 31, 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering customers something similar to the 2G customers in its subscriber base that Airtel is offering to all of its customers. We are talking about a cashback offer on the purchase of new smartphones. Vodafone Idea is trying to incentivise 2G users into upgrading to 4G as fast as possible.

The telco said that it will offer Rs 100 cashback every month to the eligible customers for the next 24 months. This means a total of Rs 2400 in cashbacks over the period of two years. It is a limited time offer that will end on March 31, 2022. Check what it is and how you can benefit from it if you are a 2G customer.

Vodafone Idea Idea Smartphone Cashback Offer Details

To be eligible for the cashback, the 2G handset customer must upgrade to a 4G smartphone during the offer period. Not just this, the user also needs to recharge with any prepaid plan of at least Rs 299 or above for the next 24 months to keep getting the cashback. The recharge must also be made through the Vi app for redeeming the cashback coupon to get a discount of Rs 100 on every recharge.

The offer will be applicable only once per mobile number. Further, any handset that has already been utilised for the offer can’t be used to avail it again in the future. The cashback coupons of Rs 100 that are offered to the customers only have a validity of 30 days and will expire post that period, if not used.

Vi said that if the user doesn’t recharge with an eligible plan, he/she won’t get the cashback coupon. The offer was rolled out by the telco on December 18, 2021, and will stay in place till March 31, 2022.

It is very similar to what Airtel is doing with its smartphone cashback offer. It is unknown how many 2G customers took the offer and upgraded to a 4G smartphone.