BSNL 4G Prepaid Plans That Give Tough Competition to Airtel, Vi, and Jio

The telecom market in India is hugely dominated by the three private telcos – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. These telcos offer a massive range of prepaid plans curated according to the need of their users. The state-owned telco BSNL, on the other hand also offers prepaid plans with amazing benefits but mostly gets overshadowed in front of the private giants. BSNL offers prepaid plans that not only provide unlimited calling benefits but also offer amazing data benefits as well as in some cases comes bundled up with OTT platforms. Mentioned are a few prepaid plans offered by BSNL that can give tough competition to Airtel, Vi and Jio.

Prepaid Plans from BSNL

The first plan on the list is a budget plan called STV_298 from BSNL. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days and offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day at a cost of Rs 298. This prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day beyond which the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. With the STV_298 prepaid plan, users also get access to Eros Now entertainment services for 56 days.

The next prepaid plan on the list is the STV_429 plan offered by BSNL which also comes with access to the OTT platform. This plan comes with a validity of 81 calendar days and offers unlimited voice calling at Rs 429. Moreover, users also get 2GB data per day and unlimited data at 40 Kbps after the set daily limit. Users also get access to 100 SMS every day and users also get access to Zing and BSNL Tunes. The plan can be purchased from ‘Voice Voucher’ on the website.

Last on the list is the long-term as well as high data prepaid plan offered by BSNL. The prepaid plan called STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price of Rs 599 and offers 5GB data per day. Post the usage of a set data limit, users can enjoy the internet at 80 Kbps. Moreover, the validity period of this plan is 84 days. Users also get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with a subscription to the Zing streaming platform which allows users access to thousands of songs, movies and other entertainment content. Another benefit this plan includes is that users can get unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.