Jio vs Airtel vs ACT – Who Offers Better 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

The most high-end plan a service provider can offer in India is the 1 Gbps broadband plan. The super-high-speed broadband plans offer exceedingly fast connection seamlessly across multiple devices. These plans are suitable for places such as offices or any enterprise which requires multiple devices to be connected to the internet at once. It also fulfils other purposes such as gaming or streaming which needs a constant and stable connection to ensure there is no lag. While multiple operators provide 1 Gbps plans in India, mentioned below is a comparison between the 1 Gbps broadband plans offered by the leading service provider Jio along with Airtel and ACT.

Jio Offers These Two Plans

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans JioFiber offers two plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month (30 days) and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the prices of these plans are excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access these plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel’s Infinity Plan

Airtel offers a 1Gbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan. The plan offers 1Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities. The plan also comes with a subscription to some of the major OTT platforms in India such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar along with access to Wynk Music. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.

1 Gbps Plans From ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 1000 Mbps unlimited data plan called the ‘ACT GIGA’ pack. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT GIGA pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 5,999. No FUP data is levied on the plan and users can enjoy truly unlimited data with this plan from ACT. The 1 Gbps plan from ACT also offers access to multiple OTT platforms including a free trial to Zee5, Sony Liv, ACT TV 4K and more.

ACT also offers multiple office plans with varied data limits that are also available on the company’s website. The telco offers ACT Enterprises plans namely ‘Exceptional Plus’, ‘Phenomenal Plus’, and ‘Giga Plus’ that offer 1 Gbps of internet speed with 3.6TB, 5TB and 10TB monthly data limit respectively. Exceptional Plus plan comes at a price tag of Rs 9,000 a month, Phenomenal Plus for Rs 12,000 a month and Giga Plus for Rs 15,000 a month.