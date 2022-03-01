Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Offers the Most Expensive Disney+ Hotstar Plan

With the demand for OTT or Over-The-Top platforms being on an all-time high, telecom operators bundle up the subscriptions to this platform along with their prepaid plans. One of the leading OTT platforms in the country is Disney+ Hotstar and all three private players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi offer multiple prepaid plans along with the subscription to the platform. In this article, we are going to look at the prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi to find who offers the most expensive Disney+ Hotstar plan.

Reliance Jio

When it comes to the most expensive prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the leading telecom operator in the country offers a yearlong plan. Jio provides a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 4,199 that offers 3GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth ?1499 at no extra cost. The plan also comes with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema and Jio TV.

Airtel

Similar to Jio, the most expensive plan from Airtel with bundled Disney+ Hotstar is a yearlong plan, however, the details are distinct. Airtel provides a prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 3,359 that offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499 with which users can enjoy live sports, movies, Hotstar Specials and more. The plan also offers access to a free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music Premium and a few other apps.

Vodafone Idea or Vi

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers only a limited number of Disney+ Hotstar Plans and the most expensive one from the telco is also a long-term plan. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 3,099 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

However, when it comes to additional benefits, the telco provides quite unique offers. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV and much more on the app.