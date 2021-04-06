JioFiber is Offering Users Up to 30 Days Extra Validity on Long-Term Plans

Reliance Jio’s fiber broadband arm, JioFiber, is back with a new offer yet again. The company is offering its customers up to 30 days extra on their long-term broadband plans. JioFiber offers users options to choose from one-month plans to annual plans with different speed and benefits.

Users who trust the telco’s service and take its long-term plans can get an extra month of service for free. The extra validity benefit is applicable in every plan from the company. Take a look at the offer details ahead.

JioFiber Extra Validity Offered to the Users With Long-Term Plans

JioFiber users going for an annual plan can get 30 days of free service from the company. Further, users purchasing a semi-annual plan will be eligible to get 15 days of free service.

For annual plans, the benefit will be packed in a way like this – 360 days + 30 days free. For semi-annual plans, it will be like 180 days + 15 days. All the other benefits of the plans remain the same.

This would bring the monthly cost of the plan down significantly. For example, users who opt for an annual 30 Mbps plan have to pay Rs 5,694 as a one-time payment. This would mean that the monthly cost that the user has to bear is Rs 474. But with this extra one month offered, the monthly cost of the plan drops to Rs 438. Note that all the prices mentioned above are after including taxes.

The extra validity on long-term plans is just an extra cherry on top of the cake from JioFiber. The company hasn’t shared any details on how long the benefit will stay, so grab your favourite plan with the benefit while you can.

We expect the offer to most likely stay indefinitely for the long-term plans if Jio gets a good response to its latest move. However, is the extra validity enough to motivate someone to go for an annual plan or a semi-annual plan?