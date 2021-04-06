How to Activate Jio Missed Call Alert Service

Jio missed call alert service sends SMS regarding incoming calls to your Jio number when it is switched off or out of coverage

By April 6th, 2021 AT 10:30 AM
    • 8 Comments

    There are many cases where your smartphone is switched off, and you miss important calls from friends or family members. The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio, offers missed call alert service for subscribers. With the help of the service, subscribers can easily trace which number called on their smartphone. In case you are not aware, Jio missed call alert service sends SMS regarding incoming calls to your Jio number when it is switched off or out of coverage. Follow the article to the end for a detailed guide regarding Jio missed call alert service.

    Steps to Activate Jio Missed Call Alert Service

    The best thing about Jio missed call alert service is that it does not require specific USSD codes for activation. The service is preactivated in all Jio numbers. Also, the telco does not charge any amount for the fantastic service, and even if you are in Jio international roaming, you can still enjoy the free missed call alert service. The missed call alert service works best without any hassle. However, if the missed call alert service does not work on your number, we would advise you to contact the customer support of Jio and resolve the issue.

    Situations Where Jio Missed Call Alert Service Work

    There are specific situations where Jio missed call alert service works. The three major conditions where the missed call alert service works are:

    · When your smartphone network is out of coverage
    · When your mobile phone is switched off
    · When you are on call waiting

    Can You Deactivate Jio Missed Call Alert Service?

    Jio missed call alert service is free of cost and provides aid to subscribers by providing information regarding missed incoming calls. Currently, there are no specific methods to deactivate the service. It cannot be deactivated on any Jio number.

