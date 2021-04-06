Samsung Galaxy F12, How it Compares to Redmi Note 10 and Similar Devices

Samsung has expanded its ‘F’ series in India with the launch of the Galaxy F12 smartphone. The handset targets the budget segment as it comes within the price range of the Rs 15,000 market. The newly launched smartphone comes with highlighted features like a 6000 mAh battery, 48MP primary camera, 15W fast charging and a lot more. In this price segment, the Galaxy F12 is going to witness huge competition from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and more. Let’s see how the smartphone is going to compete in this segment against all the rival brands.

Samsung Galaxy F12 India Price

Samsung Galaxy F12 in India is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. While the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs 11,999. In the same price segment, there are phones from Motorola, Xiaomi, and POCO which are offering similar specifications. Here’s the list.

Model Name Price Motorola Moto G10 Power Rs 9,999 Redmi 9 Power Rs 10,999 POCO M3 Rs 10,999 Redmi Note 10 Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications and Competition

The newly launched Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display along with a waterdrop notch design. It also has a refresh rate of 90Hz which seems to be promising. The Motorola Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Power, POCO M3, and the Redmi Note 10 also comes with a similar display size, which means there won’t be much difference in the screen sizes.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F12 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 Soc, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the same time, the other smartphone comes equipped with Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 678 chipset for the Redmi Note 10.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy F12 features a quad rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary sensor + 8MP ultrawide lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Let’s have a closer look at the competition.

Model Name Rear Cameras Selfie Camera Motorola Moto G10 Power 48MP main + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 8MP Redmi 9 Power 48MP main + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 8MP POCO M3 48MP + 2MP +2MP 8MP Redmi Note 10 48MP main + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 13MP

The Galaxy F12 is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1.

Model Name Battery Motorola Moto G10 Power 6,000mAh Redmi 9 Power 6,000mAh POCO M3 6,000mAh Redmi Note 10 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy F12 Worth Buying or Not?

Looking at the on-paper specifications of the Galaxy F12, we noticed that the smartphone is as competitive as the other offerings. Redmi Note 10 comes with a slightly better selfie camera, but the rest of the phone does have almost the same features. But we can’t ignore the fact that the Redmi Note 10 lacks battery capacity with a 5,000mAh battery. Considering all the aspect, we can say that the Galaxy F12 is no doubt a decent offering from the company and it will give good competition to the rival brands.