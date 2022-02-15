Tips for Choosing a Place to Fix Your Wi-Fi Router to Get Better Internet Speed

Do you struggle to find a stable Wi-Fi signal within your house despite spending some considerable pennies on a high-speed broadband plan and the best Wi-Fi router? If that is the case, it could be the incorrect placement of your Wi-Fi router. The strength of Wi-Fi coverage heavily depends on router placement. With some minor change of place, perhaps you could improve your Wi-Fi signal. Here are some things you can try.

Tips for Placing the Wi-Fi Router

Place the Wi-Fi router in a central location of your home to get good signal strength across all rooms. If you are worried about wires spoiling the aesthetics of your room, you can clamp them neatly to the wall or enclose the cables.

Remember to place the router on an open shelf or mount it on a wall in plain sight. This can boost its signal by two times than hiding it within a cupboard.

There are things around the house that can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, such as concrete walls, metal objects, etc. While it is unavoidable to avoid such things in a home, you can place the Wi-Fi router in a spot with minor interference.

The higher, the better. Place the Wi-Fi router somewhere high to get better coverage.

Antenna’s position is a critical factor in good coverage. To get better horizontal coverage, you may position the antenna upwards. For vertical coverage, you may try to keep them slightly sideways. Avoid putting the antenna in the direction of the walls or at 90 degrees. Anywhere between 45-60 degrees should serve the purpose.

Since the Wi-Fi routers deliver the internet using radio waves, it is much like a radio station. You may tune into your favourite radio station, which may not get connected since you are out of range. This works the same for devices. The farther the device is from the router, the weaker the signal.

Sometimes, a weak Wi-Fi signal could be due to external factors like another router nearby your place. Since there are plenty of connected devices and connections around, you cannot be interference-free. You may still try to get a place with less interference and finalize that as your spot.