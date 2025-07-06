Tata Play Fiber High Value Plans Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The 500 Mbps plan comes with 4TB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The monthly plan costs Rs 3,200. Then there are three variants of the 1 Gbps speed plans. These three variants come with 4TB, 5TB and 10TB of monthly data which costs Rs 5,000, Rs 6,000, and Rs 12,000.

Highlights

  • Tata Play Fiber, a regional internet service provider (ISP), is offering high value plans to customers.
  • From high value, Tata Play Fiber means super high speed.
  • Users have to pay a one time installation and activation charge of Rs 5,000.

tata play fiber high value plans explained

Tata Play Fiber, a regional internet service provider (ISP), is offering high value plans to customers. From high value, Tata Play Fiber means super high speed. Users have to pay a one time installation and activation charge of Rs 5,000. The company has plans starting from 500 Mbps speed and range up to 1 Gbps. Along with the broadband plans, customers also get free landline service with unlimited voice calling. If users go for the long-term half-yearly and yearly plans, then they get a better price as the company discounts the price a little.




Let's now take a look at the plans.

Read More - Jio’s Most Affordable Fiber Plan with OTT Benefits

Tata Play Fiber High Value Plns

The 500 Mbps plan comes with 4TB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The monthly plan costs Rs 3,200. Then there are three variants of the 1 Gbps speed plans. These three variants come with 4TB, 5TB and 10TB of monthly data which costs Rs 5,000, Rs 6,000, and Rs 12,000. Note that this price doesn't include taxes. With taxes, the price will go up.

Read More - Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Lite Plan Offers 4 OTTs

These are monthly plans. If you go for the the half yearly and yearly plans, then you will get discounts too. These connections are highly secure and come with free static IPv4 and landline service. The landline service will need to be requested separately by the customer and the landline instruments need to be purchased separately too.

Tata Play Fiber has several OTT (over-the-top) bundled broadband plans too. These plans are good for people who want access to entertainment platforms without paying extra for them. Tata Play Fiber doesn't offer its services everywhere in India. It is mostly present in all of the major cities and slowly expanding area of service to more Tier-1 cities and towns.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

