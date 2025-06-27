Jio’s Most Affordable Fiber Plan with OTT Benefits

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Rs 599 broadband plan also offers the same speed as the Rs 399 plan. It is 30 Mbps along with 3.3TB of monthly data if the customer is going for a fiber plan. With AirFiber, the data benefits reduce to about 1TB every month.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is also the largest service provider in the fiber broadband segment.
  • The company has millions of broadband customers and is only looking to expand its customer base further.
  • The cheapest broadband plan offered by Jio in the fiber space costs Rs 399 plus taxes every month.



Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is also the largest service provider in the fiber broadband segment. The company has millions of broadband customers and is only looking to expand its customer base further. The cheapest broadband plan offered by Jio in the fiber space costs Rs 399 plus taxes every month. However, this plan doesn't bundle any OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Note that in case your area doesn't have fiber connectivity, then Jio will offer you fiber like speed connectivity with the Jio AirFiber powered by 5G SA (standalone) network. Let's take a look at the fiber plan that's not only cheap, but also bundles OTT benefits for the customers.




Read More - Jio, Airtel Duopoly Should Not Happen: Govt

Jio Rs 599 Broadband Plan

The Rs 599 broadband plan also offers the same speed as the Rs 399 plan. It is 30 Mbps along with 3.3TB of monthly data if the customer is going for a fiber plan. With AirFiber, the data benefits reduce to about 1TB every month. The Rs 599 broadband plan is expensive because it also bundles OTT benefits. Note that the price will attract further taxes.

Read More - Jio, Airtel and Vi's Data Vouchers have a Problem

With the Rs 599 broadband plan, these are the OTT benefits that Jio offers to its customers at no additional cost - JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. There's on-demand live TV channels also available for the users. This plan can also be bought for long-term validity of six and twelve months.

In case you want OTT benefits and a higher speed, then you can also go for the 100 Mbps plan. That will cost you Rs 899 + GST per month. With this plan also, the OTT benefits are the same but the speed goes up quite signficantly. JioHome service is also offering a free trial to the customers at the moment.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

