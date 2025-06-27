

The Union Cabinet is expected to have cleared a proposal to waive nearly all penalties and the bulk of interest levied on delayed spectrum payments by central and state government departments. The relief, which applies to dues running into several lakh crore rupees, covers key departments including defence, railways, the Department of Space (DoS), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which oversees Prasar Bharati, according to a report by the Economic Times, citing officials.

Charges Dating Back to 2004 Waived

The Cabinet has approved the waiver of approximately 95 percent of the interest along with all penalties on spectrum usage charges, dating back as far as 2004. These charges were originally subject to a high late fee of 24 percent, with compound interest applied annually. "The departments now need to pay the principal amount and a 5 percent interest on it and the rest of the dues are waived," one official was quoted as saying in the report, adding that the Cabinet considered the proposal on Wednesday. However, the government's press briefing after the Cabinet meeting did not mention any such decision.

The waiver applies exclusively to central and state government departments and excludes public sector units and private operators. These departments had received spectrum administratively from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and are liable for usage charges. However, delays in payment have led to the accumulation of significant dues over the years.

Top Defaulters

According to the officials quoted in the report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Department of Space (DoS) and the railways are among the top defaulters. Prasar Bharati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, uses a large volume of spectrum for broadcasting services, while Defence, Railways, and DoS utilize airwaves for communication, security, satellite operations, and railway signaling—some of which fall within premium bands such as 700 MHz.

Thousands of MHz of airwaves in different bands have been given to these entities for their use, the official reportedly added.

Spectrum Refarming to Unlock Value

This development follows the Cabinet's earlier decision to refarm around 1,100 MHz of spectrum currently held by various government departments. The move aims to free up valuable spectrum, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 5 lakh crore, for future auctions.

Boost to 5G and Future 6G Network Deployment

The spectrum realignment is expected to support the growing demands of the telecom sector, particularly with the rollout of 5G and the anticipated launch of 6G networks by 2030. The Department of Telecommunications has emphasized the need to make more mid-band (3.5–6 GHz) and select low-band frequencies available to meet these demands.

The relief package is expected to ease the financial burden on departments and expedite spectrum refarming efforts, ultimately aiding India's digital infrastructure expansion.

