Govt Should Not Infuse More Capital in Vodafone Idea: P Chidambaram

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, received plenty of help from the government recently. The government converted Vi's statutory dues into equity for itself. This helped Vi in deleveraging its balance sheet. However, the work is not done yet. Vi needs more help, and the government needs to provide it to ensure that India doesn't become a duopoly. This is what the telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia was recently talking about - that India should not become a duopoly.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches Max Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 871 With Netflix Subscription

On this, P Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, shared his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Chidambaram said, "Duopoly is not good in any industry. Minister Scindia is right in finding a way of reviving Vodafone India to infuse more competition in the telecom industry in India. There was once a time when leading telecom companies of the world took the first steps to enter the Indian market, and these included AT&T, BT, Verizon, Etisalat, Hutchison and others. They left India because of the regulatory environment."

"The way to revive Vi is not for government to infuse more funds (already Rs 36,500 crore) and make Vi into a government company. The way forward is to encourage a world-class telecom company to take over Vi and provide stiff competition to the two current telecom companies," he added.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Voice Calling Plan for 84 Days Explained

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator that currently stands in India to compete with Airtel and Jio. However, due to mounting debt, the company has not been able to compete in the market with a free hand. This allowed Airtel and Jio to eat up Vi's customers. Vodafone Idea is separately looking to raise funds via private equity to ensure that it can ramp up its capex and stay on with its projections.