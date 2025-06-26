Vodafone Idea Launches Max Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 871 With Netflix Subscription



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced its new Vi Max Family Postpaid Plan, priced at Rs 871, which includes a Netflix Basic subscription for primary user along with access to up to 18 OTT platforms, SMS and data benefits. This launch follows Vi's recent move to allow up to eight secondary members under one Family Plan, at an additional cost of Rs 299 per member.

Vi Max Family Plan at Rs 871

"Entertainment is one of the major drivers for data consumption in India. Catering to the growing demand for best-in-class OTT experience, Vi has added a Netflix subscription as a fixed recurring benefit to Vi Max Family Plan 871, as well," Vodafone Idea said in a statement on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Rs 871 plan includes two connections—a primary and a secondary—and offers a combined monthly data pool of 120GB. This includes 70GB for the primary user, 40GB for the secondary, and an additional 10GB of shared data. Vi also offers unlimited night data (12 am to 6 am), and data rollover up to 400GB (200GB per member). "This is the industry's largest data offering, in this price range," Vi said.

Access to 18 OTT Platforms via Vi Movies & TV

With Netflix Basic subscription, users can stream content on one device—mobile or TV. The subscription includes access to Netflix's full catalogue, such as Stranger Things, Pushpa 2, Heeramandi, and live events like WWE.

"Further, Vi is the only operator that offers Unlimited Night Data (12 am – 6 am) and Data Rollover up to 400GB (200GB for each member), ensuring a worry-free data experience," the telco added.

Under the 'Choice' proposition, postpaid customers can select their preferred benefits across entertainment, travel, and mobile security, as the plan offers two Choice benefits.

In the entertainment category, Vi customers can choose from Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, or gain access to 17 OTT platforms (including Zee5, Fancode, Discovery+, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and more) through the Vi Movies & TV platform.

For travel and device security, customers can opt for either Norton Mobile Security (12 months)—a complimentary protection plan for mobile devices—or the EaseMyTrip Travel Benefit, which provides discounts on flights.

Unlimited 5G Data

Vi is further extending unlimited 5G data to users in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru, with plans to roll out 5G across 17 priority circles by August 2025.

The family plan supports up to eight secondary members at an additional cost of Rs 299 per line, making it a comprehensive solution for households seeking bundled data, entertainment, and security services under a single plan.

