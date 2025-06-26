Ericsson Expands ASIC R&D Operations in Bengaluru to Strengthen Semiconductor Capabilities



Ericsson has announced that it is expanding its Research and Development (R&D) operations in Bengaluru, India, to enhance its capabilities in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development. "This strategic move underscores Ericsson's commitment to enable India to be at the forefront of future communication technology," the company announced on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Also Read: India Leading the Way in Affordable Internet Access: DoT









Hiring Drive to Support ASIC Design

The Swedish telecom company plans to hire over 150 engineers in the initial phase of this expansion. "The R&D expansion in India will serve to enhance Ericsson's industry-leading portfolio, shaping the future with high-performing programmable networks," Ericsson said.

"Expanding our ASIC R&D in India will enable us to leverage the local technology competence in the country towards enhancing our capabilities in semiconductor design," said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India. "This unit will also contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. Ericsson expects to initially grow its R&D team in India by more than 150 positions."

Anna Dicander, Vice President of Radio & Transport Engineering at Ericsson Business Area Networks, highlighted the significance of the Bengaluru expansion. "We are keen to strengthen our R&D team in Bengaluru, a city celebrated for its dynamic technology ecosystem and skilled professionals. By increasing our focus on ASIC development, we are reinforcing our technological prowess. Our investments in the Ericsson Silicon platform, in particular, will accelerate the launch of new products and innovative features to the market."

Also Read: India Leads 5G Growth with FWA Expansion and Global Data Usage Record: Ericsson Mobility Report

Ericsson Silicon Platform

"Ericsson Silicon plays a crucial role in creating high-performing, energy-efficient, and lightweight products suitable for various deployment scenarios," Dicander says.

Ericsson Silicon's range of System on a Chip (SoC) is specifically designed for mobile networks and integrated across the entire Ericsson Radio System – including RAN Compute (basebands), Radio, and Transport. This integration enables service providers to fully leverage 5G and address both current and future needs.

According to the company, Ericsson Silicon is a key enabler of advanced capabilities, enhanced performance, and optimised energy efficiency of Ericsson-powered high-performing networks across the globe.

Also Read: India’s 5G Subscriptions Projected to Reach 700 Million by 2028: Ericsson Mobility Report

R&D Footprint in India

The Bengaluru expansion adds to Ericsson's existing R&D footprint in India, which includes centers in Chennai and Gurugram. These facilities contribute to various domains, including transport, packet core, OSS, BSS, cloud, and advanced AI technologies. In 2024, Ericsson launched its India 6G program with the formation of an India 6G Research Team at its Chennai R&D Center.

Ericsson noted that it invests about USD 5 billion in R&D annually, which plays a significant role in shaping the company's technology leadership in 5G and next-generation products and solutions.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.