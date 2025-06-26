Vodafone Idea’s Voice Calling Plan for 84 Days Explained

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India has one prepaid plan with which it offers unlimited voice calling. This plan was brought by the telco when the telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) mandated the telcos to do so. It is not just Vi, but every other telecom operator has brought such voice calling only bundled prepaid plans for customers. Let's take a look a tthe plan from Vodafone Idea here for 84 days. Vodafone Idea offers this plan for Rs 470 only.









Vodafone Idea Rs 470 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 470 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 900 SMS. This is all that users get with the plan. There are no additional benefits. It allows the user to keep their SIM active at a low cost. However, there's no data. For data, users can recharge with the data vouchers easily available for all the telecom circles.

Vi's Rs 470 plan comes with a service validity of 84 days. This is pretty good looking at the cost for the users to keep their SIM active. Vodafone Idea's 470 plan is available in all the telecom circles of the country.

Vi has been improving network services since the last one year. The company has incurred record levels of capex to ensure that it can match up to the networks of Jio and Airtel. However, that is not yet done. The telco still needs more funds in order to keep up with its capex projections. Vi's services have improved signficantly in the last year as the telco has not only improved the network capacity, but also improved coverage with the 900 MHz band deployment. Vi is trying to now raise funds from the banks via debt to keep improving networks.