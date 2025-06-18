Vodafone Idea is Offering Free Amazon Prime with these Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering free Amazon Prime subscription bundled with the plans. The company is offering this benefit with several plans, but we are only going to focus on the prepaid offerings at this moment. If you are interested in other Amazon Prime offers provided by Vodafone Idea, do let us know in the comments. For now, let's check out the two prepaid plans that offer Amazon Prime for free to the users. These two plans cost Rs 996 and Rs 3799. Mentioned below are the benefits of these plans.









Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 996 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription bundled with this plan comes with 90 days of validity. Then there are three more benefits offered under Hero Unlimited. They are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

With this plan, users in select cities where 5G has launched will also be eligible to get 5G services provided they have a device that supports the network technology.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3799 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3799 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is offered with the plan for 365 days. There are three more benefits offered with this plan - Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Users are eligible to get 5G data with this plan too. The speed drops to 64 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed with both the plans. With the 5G data, however, you should be fine if you are in a 5G covered zone of Vi.