Airtel Protects 3.5 Million Users in Delhi with Fraud Detection System

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in the country, has announced that it protected over 3.5 million users living in Delhi-NCR through its fraud detection system. The telco's fraud detection system works in real time and this figure of 3.5 million has been achieved in just 43 days. Bharti Airtel is not charging anything extra from its customers for this technology. It is enabled by default for all Airtel customers using its mobile and broadband services.









Airtel's advanced fraud detection system scans and filters links through WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, e-mail, and more including browsers. The link, if malicious is flagged by Airtel even before the customer is routed on it. The access is blocked in real time if Airtel believes that the link is fraudulent in nature.

Delhi-NCR is one of the hotspots for cyber crimes. People are cheated in various innovative ways today. To counter that, Airtel has made this system. This shields people who are not very aware of the cyber crimes and how they are done in today's world. The fraud protection system from Airtel has AI (artificial intelligence) integrated which allows the users to communicate in their preferred language, including Hindi.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West), Bharti Airtel, said, "“At Airtel, we are dedicated to protecting our customers from various types of fraud. By incorporating our network with an AI-driven fraud detection solution, we guarantee that our customers are protected from all new threats without requiring any action on their part. We consider it crucial to act now to secure the digital environment of tomorrow, and we take pride in being at the forefront of this initiative by providing a safer and more comprehensive network for our customers in Delhi NCR."