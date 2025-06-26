OnePlus India Announces Pickup and Drop Service in 19000+ Pincodes

OnePlus has dedicated call centers, real-time live chat support, verified WhatsApp support, and email-based service channels to serve customers and their queries.

  • OnePlus India has just announced a major step in order to boost customer satisfaction and journey after the device is sold.
  • Service centers are a pain to travel to.
  • OnePlus will offer pick-and-drop service right from the doorstep of the customer.

OnePlus India has just announced a major step in order to boost customer satisfaction and journey after the device is sold. Service centers are a pain to travel to. Thus, OnePlus is solving that for the customers. Now, customers across 19,000+ pincodes will not need to travel to the OnePlus service centers for any solution. OnePlus will offer pick-and-drop service right from the doorstep of the customer. This will boost brand presence and also add more convenience for the users in their journey.




Now, OnePlus has dedicated call centers, real-time live chat support, verified WhatsApp support, and email-based service channels to serve customers and their queries. OnePlus had announced a Rs 6,000 crore investment into India under the project starlight. This move is also a part of it after getting feedback from the customers.

OnePlus Service Camp

OnePlus has announced a nationwide service camp. This first-of-its-kind service camp will start from June 20 and will end on June 30, 2025. Under the camp, users will get free device health check-up and software update for all the OnePlus smartphones. Those users who even have out of warranty devices can enjoy zero service charges on select repairs. In the next three to five years, the company plans to expand its service network across 28 states and over 400 cities.

"At OnePlus, our users have always been at the core of all our efforts. And this extends to our customer service efforts, too. As we continue to build our community in India, strengthening our customer service and service network is not just a priority—it’s a commitment. We believe that delivering a truly premium experience goes beyond the product itself; it lies in how we support and stand by our community at every step. This customer service expansion is a vital part of our long-term vision for India, empowering more users with timely, transparent, and dependable support," Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India said.

