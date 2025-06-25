POCO F7 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The POCO F& 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and 2560Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and 3200nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • POCO F7 5G recently launched in India.
  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC is under the hood.
  • Further, another highlight is that IP66 + IP68 + Ip69 certification is inside the phone.

poco f7 5g launched in india price

POCO F7 5G recently launched in India. This phone starts in India for Rs 31,999. We will look more at the pricing below. One of the highlights of the phone is its chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC is under the hood. Further, another highlight is that IP66 + IP68 + Ip69 certification is inside the phone. There's a large 7550mAh battery inside too. Let's take a look at the price and specifications in detail below.




POCO F7 5G Price in India

POCO F7 5G is available in India in two memory variants -

  • 12GB+256GB - Rs 31,999
  • 12GB+512GB - Rs 33,999

The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 1, 2025. It will be sold in Cyber Silver Edition, Phantom Black, and Frost White colour options.

POCO F7 5G Specifications in India

The POCO F& 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and 2560Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and 3200nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device runs on Android 15 based HyperOS 2.0 out of the box and will get four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. There are integrations of AI (artificial intelligence) features too.

The phone packs a 7550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. It has a primary 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor at the rea with an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies, there's a 20MP front camera at the front. There's a 3D IceLoop System on the phone wwith a 6000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

