Vivo Y300 5G Price Dropped in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo Y300 5G is available for Rs 19,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant (check here). The phone will be discounted further by Rs 200 through a coupon available on Amazon India.

Vivo's Y300 5G is available in the market since late 2024 when it launched in India. This is an affordable 5G phone. The device caters to the market that's looking for value + performance. The Vivo Y300 5G price has now dropped slightly in India making it a sweeter deal than ever before. It is available in three colours - Silver, Green and Purple. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - POCO F7 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo Y300 5G Price in India Latest

Vivo Y300 5G is available for Rs 19,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant (check here). The phone will be discounted further by Rs 200 through a coupon available on Amazon India. Then there are a few bank discounts and cashback offers available as well for the customers. This is lower than the launch price of the phone for the same variant - Rs 21,999. Of course, if you have an older phone to exchange, then you can get further discounts of up to Rs 18,500. Let's take a look at the specifications now.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Announced

Vivo Y300 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y300 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor at the rear with a 2MP bokeh camera sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is perfect for people who have basic smartphone usage. The camera specifications look decent, except for the 2MP Bokeh camera, which doesn't really do anything for the experience (majorly).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

