This 4G Dongle in India is Under Rs 2500

If you are looking for a 4G dongle in India, then you have come to the right place. Amazon's 4G LTE wireless dongle is one of the best value devices in this category. The dongle is capable of delivering high-speed data to your devices. It is a single band product and is available in a single black colour. What's interesting is that this is the product of Amazon Basics. We have seen such products from Airtel and Reliance Jio and even Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the past. However, this deal from Amazon Basics is also pretty good to ignore. Let's take a look at the price and then the features/specifications of the product.









Read More - POCO F7 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Amazon Basics 4G Dongle Price in India

Amazon Basics 4G Dongle is priced at Rs 2,499 in India (check here). It can be discounted further with the bank offers and cashback offers from select credit cards. This is a pretty sweet price point for customers interested in purchasing 4G dongles. It is currently available on Amazon directly for the interested users to purchase.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price in India Lowers Ahead of Nord 5 Launch on July 8

Amazon Basics 4G Dongle Specifications in India

Amazon Basics 4G Dongle can support connectivity with 10 devices. It means users can enjoy connectivity with multiple devices at the same time. It integrates ASR1803S chipset inside. The device can support delivering 4G speeds of up to 150 Mbps depending on the network strength. It will help users in making HD video calls and stream HD videos.

One of the best things about this product is that it is not SIM locked. So you can use either Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio or BSNL"s (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's) SIM card inside it.