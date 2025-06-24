OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India Lowers Ahead of Nord 5 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4 has seen a price cut ahead of the launch of Nord 5 series in India. It is worth noting that the Nord 5 series will also have the Nord CE 5 launching on July 8, 2025. This leaves about two weeks from here for the launch of the two phones. While the Nord 5 series will undoubtedly be an upgrade over the Nord 4 series, it still doesn't mean that the Nord 4 series isn't good value at a lowered price. The Nord CE 4 is currently the most affordable Nord phone if you are to consider the latest devices. Let's take a look at the price of the Nord CE 4 in India and see what's the offer.









Read More - AirPods 4 Price in India Gets a Discount

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India Latest

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is listed on Amazon India for just Rs 21,997 (see here). The price could be lowered by another Rs 2,000 in India with the help of credit cards. This would make the final price Rs 19,997. In India it is available in two colours - Black and Green. The device would be available under exchange offer also for Rs 20,600.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India Lowers

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord CE 4 has an OLED display with max resolution support for 2412 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the software is powered by the OnePlus Trinity Engine for a better multi-tasking experience. It has a 5500mAh battery which is the same as what we saw on the OnePlus 12R. The display supports aqua touch.

It has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. Users can record video in 1080p 120fps resolution.