airpods 4 price in india gets a discount

AirPods 4 has received a discount in India. It is not an official discount from Apple. On Apple's website and stores, it is still retailing for its launch price. However, there are certain platforms where you can get it at a lower price. AirPods 4 launched globally in September of 2024. The AirPods 4 come in two versions. One is the standard, and the other one which also comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Let's take a look at the lowest price offer for AirPods 4 in India.









Read More - ASUS Vivobook 16 with Intel i9 on Massive Discount in India

AirPods 4 Price in India Latest

AirPods 4 launched in India for Rs 12,900. However, no on Amazon India, the price has reduced to Rs 11,999 (check here). But this is not the final price if you have certan credit cards. With the bank offers, the AirPods 4 can be further discounted by Rs 1,250. This brings down the price to Rs 10,749.

Of course, there are no exchange offers for the product since this is just an earphone.

The AirPods 4 are the latest generation regular AirPods and they are built for all-day comfort. The earphones also come with personalised spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking. There's the H2 chip inside which allows for an improved sound experience for the users. Apple claims the earphones to have 30 hours of total listening time when combined with the case. Further, since these are the new genertion AirPods, they also feature Type-C port for a more convenient charging.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India Lowers, Check the Price Here

The AirPods 4 come with IP54 certification making them resistant to dust, water, and sweat. Thus, they will be able to withstand heavy rain and snowfall. You can use these to listen music, play games and more conveniently on the go.