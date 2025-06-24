Samsung to Launch Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 on July 9, 2025

Samsung is soon going to launch new phones in India and the global market. The company is calling this the Galaxy Unpacked event and it will take place on July 9, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Brooklyn, New York. Users interested in watching the event can see it live on several platforms including Samsung's website, YouTube, newsroom, and more. The event will be livestreamed at 7:30 PM IST.









It won't be just the two fold phones, but also more products are expected to be launched during the event. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are going to feature new generation chips, and would also have a better folding technology. Samsung is also expected to make the Fold 7 ultra thin in size. There's likely going to be an ultra variant of the phone too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely feature a 200MP main camera which the market also saw on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The battery capacity of the phone is expected to be 4400mAh. It will be interesting to see if there any gains in the battery life. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to make for an interesting launch in the market. Stay tuned for more details as the launch event is just about two weeks from here.