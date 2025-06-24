Samsung to Launch Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 on July 9, 2025

Reported by Tanuja K 0

It won't be just the two fold phones, but also more products are expected to be launched during the event. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are going to feature new generation chips, and would also have a better folding technology.

Highlights

  • Samsung is soon going to launch new phones in India and the global market.
  • The company is calling this the Galaxy Unpacked event.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Follow Us

samsung to launch z fold 7 z

Samsung is soon going to launch new phones in India and the global market. The company is calling this the Galaxy Unpacked event and it will take place on July 9, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Brooklyn, New York. Users interested in watching the event can see it live on several platforms including Samsung's website, YouTube, newsroom, and more. The event will be livestreamed at 7:30 PM IST.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India Lowers Ahead of Nord 5 Launch

It won't be just the two fold phones, but also more products are expected to be launched during the event. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are going to feature new generation chips, and would also have a better folding technology. Samsung is also expected to make the Fold 7 ultra thin in size. There's likely going to be an ultra variant of the phone too.

Read More - AirPods 4 Price in India Gets a Discount

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely feature a 200MP main camera which the market also saw on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The battery capacity of the phone is expected to be 4400mAh. It will be interesting to see if there any gains in the battery life. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to make for an interesting launch in the market. Stay tuned for more details as the launch event is just about two weeks from here.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

its up to VI management if they want to add premium users like airtel fine they may have chance in…

Government Weighs Relief Options for Vodafone Idea Amid Survival Concerns:…

lbp :

its up to VI management if they want to have premium customers like airtel fine, they may have chance since…

Government Weighs Relief Options for Vodafone Idea Amid Survival Concerns:…

Shyam :

One day Govt is saying it wont solve all problems of Vi and Vi has to manage itself. Another day…

Government Weighs Relief Options for Vodafone Idea Amid Survival Concerns:…

Phoenix96 :

Also binds oneself to the Jio ecosystem as most of the options will be locked out.

Jio AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router Offers Universal ISP Support, But…

Cryogenic :

In my city, Vi has all sorts of band, but even if it's frequency are choked they don't turn on…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments