Jio, Airtel, and Vi Rs 5 per Day Voice Plans Compared Only One Gets the Basics Right

India’s top operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have quietly entered a new battlefield: voice only prepaid plans priced at around Rs 5 per day. These packs offer unlimited calling and limited SMS, but no bundled mobile data. While the pricing is identical on paper, a closer look reveals that only one operator has truly optimised the offering for real-world user needs.

Operator Price Validity Approx. Daily Cost SMS Extras Jio Rs 1748 336 days Rs 5.20 3600 JioTV, JioCloud (via Wi-Fi) Jio Rs 448 84 days Rs 5.33 1000 Entry-level pack Airtel Rs 1849 365 days Rs 5.06 3600 Spam alerts, Hellotunes Airtel Rs 469 84 days Rs 5.58 900 Anti-spam features Vi Rs 1849 365 days Rs 5.06 3600 Core voice + SMS value Vi Rs 470 84 days Rs 5.59 900 Clean, basic pack

Jio’s Approach: Ecosystem Lock-In

Jio’s voice-only plans still attempt to push users into its broader content ecosystem. Users on these plans are offered access to apps like JioTV and JioCloud, although without data, access is dependent on Wi-Fi. This strategy reinforces Jio’s long-standing playbook keep users tied to Jio services regardless of data usage.

However, for the voice only segment users who value simplicity and reliability this bundled experience may feel unnecessary. It increases brand clutter around what should be a clean offering.

Airtel’s Approach: Value-Add, Not Value First

Airtel takes a middle ground approach. It offers useful add-ons like spam alerts and caller tunes, which are genuinely valuable for some users. But these plans are still embedded in Airtel’s broader “premium-lite” positioning appealing more to urban users or those who value a polished experience over bare bones functionality.

Airtel’s plans are clean and long validity based, but may not offer the best fit for users who want just voice, for just the lowest price.

Vi’s Strategy: Getting the Basics Right

Where Vi stands apart is in what it does not try to do.

There are no app bundles, no OTT hooks and no unnecessary layers of value-added services. Vi’s Rs 1849 and Rs 470 plans deliver exactly what the voice-only user needs: long validity, unlimited calling, a fair number of SMS, and peace of mind.

This segment comprising senior citizens, rural users, secondary SIM holders, and low-data dependents is often overlooked in the race for ARPU growth. Vi is not trying to upsell. It is trying to retain, and that subtle distinction is why it wins this comparison.



For a telecom brand that has often been seen as being in a recovery phase, this back-to-basics move feels intentional and smart.

The Broader Picture

The rise of Rs 5 per day voice packs indicates a shift in strategy across the industry. With the data-first segment nearing saturation, operators are now segmenting deeper:

Jio is maintaining its ecosystem-first approach

Airtel is layering utility on top of its premium offering

Vi is betting on retention through clarity, simplicity, and affordability

For a large portion of India’s mobile users, voice still comes before video. For that audience, Vi’s no-frills approach stands out as the most practical and relevant.

While all three major operators Jio, Airtel, and Vi now offer voice-only plans priced around Rs 5 per day, the real value lies not in price parity, but in user alignment. Each telco brings its own philosophy to the table: Jio continues to promote its app ecosystem even in no-data plans, Airtel adds subtle value features like spam protection and caller tunes, and Vi sticks to a clean, voice-first offering without distractions.

In an era dominated by bundled OTTs, premium subscriptions, and layered upselling, Vi’s approach feels refreshingly focused. For users who simply want long-validity calling especially those in rural India, senior citizens, or customers using a secondary SIM Vi’s straightforward plan design hits the mark. It doesn’t try to do too much, and in doing so, it delivers exactly what this segment demands: affordability, reliability, and clarity.

That does not make Jio or Airtel’s offerings irrelevant their additional features may appeal to a digitally engaged audience. But when judged purely on the fundamentals of a voice-only plan, Vodafone Idea currently offers the most purpose-built product in the category.

In a market that often confuses “more” with “better,” Vi’s Rs 5 per day recharge proves that getting the basics right can still be a competitive advantage. It’s a subtle, strategic move and for the right user base, it is a winning one.