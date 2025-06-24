Jio, Airtel, and Vi Rs 5 per Day Voice Plans Compared Only One Gets the Basics Right

Reported by Tanuja K

Jio, Airtel, and Vi now offer voice-only plans around Rs 5 per day, but not all are created equal. While Jio pushes its ecosystem and Airtel offers light add-ons, Vodafone Idea keeps it simple and user-focused.

Highlights

  • All three telcos now offer Rs 5 per day voice-only recharge plans with no mobile data.
  • Jio includes its ecosystem apps (JioTV, JioCloud), but needs Wi-Fi to access.
  • Airtel adds caller tunes and spam alerts but still leans premium.

jio airtel vi rs5 voice plan comparedIndia’s top operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have quietly entered a new battlefield: voice only prepaid plans priced at around Rs 5 per day. These packs offer unlimited calling and limited SMS, but no bundled mobile data. While the pricing is identical on paper, a closer look reveals that only one operator has truly optimised the offering for real-world user needs.

Comparing Voice-Only Prepaid Packs Jio, Airtel, VI June 2025

While all three operators target the Rs 5 per day sweet spot, their execution, intent, and extras vary significantly.




OperatorPriceValidityApprox. Daily CostSMSExtras
JioRs 1748336 daysRs 5.203600JioTV, JioCloud (via Wi-Fi)
JioRs 44884 daysRs 5.331000Entry-level pack
AirtelRs 1849365 daysRs 5.063600Spam alerts, Hellotunes
AirtelRs 46984 daysRs 5.58900Anti-spam features
ViRs 1849365 daysRs 5.063600Core voice + SMS value
ViRs 47084 daysRs 5.59900Clean, basic pack

Jio’s Approach: Ecosystem Lock-In

Jio’s voice-only plans still attempt to push users into its broader content ecosystem. Users on these plans are offered access to apps like JioTV and JioCloud, although without data, access is dependent on Wi-Fi. This strategy reinforces Jio’s long-standing playbook keep users tied to Jio services regardless of data usage.

However, for the voice only segment users who value simplicity and reliability this bundled experience may feel unnecessary. It increases brand clutter around what should be a clean offering.

Airtel’s Approach: Value-Add, Not Value First

Airtel takes a middle ground approach. It offers useful add-ons like spam alerts and caller tunes, which are genuinely valuable for some users. But these plans are still embedded in Airtel’s broader “premium-lite” positioning appealing more to urban users or those who value a polished experience over bare bones functionality.

Airtel’s plans are clean and long validity based, but may not offer the best fit for users who want just voice, for just the lowest price.

Vi’s Strategy: Getting the Basics Right

Where Vi stands apart is in what it does not try to do.

There are no app bundles, no OTT hooks and no unnecessary layers of value-added services. Vi’s Rs 1849 and Rs 470 plans deliver exactly what the voice-only user needs: long validity, unlimited calling, a fair number of SMS, and peace of mind.

This segment comprising senior citizens, rural users, secondary SIM holders, and low-data dependents is often overlooked in the race for ARPU growth. Vi is not trying to upsell. It is trying to retain, and that subtle distinction is why it wins this comparison.

For a telecom brand that has often been seen as being in a recovery phase, this back-to-basics move feels intentional and smart.

The Broader Picture

The rise of Rs 5 per day voice packs indicates a shift in strategy across the industry. With the data-first segment nearing saturation, operators are now segmenting deeper:

Jio is maintaining its ecosystem-first approach

Airtel is layering utility on top of its premium offering

Vi is betting on retention through clarity, simplicity, and affordability

For a large portion of India’s mobile users, voice still comes before video. For that audience, Vi’s no-frills approach stands out as the most practical and relevant.

While all three major operators Jio, Airtel, and Vi now offer voice-only plans priced around Rs 5 per day, the real value lies not in price parity, but in user alignment. Each telco brings its own philosophy to the table: Jio continues to promote its app ecosystem even in no-data plans, Airtel adds subtle value features like spam protection and caller tunes, and Vi sticks to a clean, voice-first offering without distractions.

In an era dominated by bundled OTTs, premium subscriptions, and layered upselling, Vi’s approach feels refreshingly focused. For users who simply want long-validity calling especially those in rural India, senior citizens, or customers using a secondary SIM Vi’s straightforward plan design hits the mark. It doesn’t try to do too much, and in doing so, it delivers exactly what this segment demands: affordability, reliability, and clarity.

That does not make Jio or Airtel’s offerings irrelevant their additional features may appeal to a digitally engaged audience. But when judged purely on the fundamentals of a voice-only plan, Vodafone Idea currently offers the most purpose-built product in the category.

In a market that often confuses “more” with “better,” Vi’s Rs 5 per day recharge proves that getting the basics right can still be a competitive advantage. It’s a subtle, strategic move and for the right user base, it is a winning one.

