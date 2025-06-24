oneplus nord 5 camera details announced

OnePlus Nord 5 is all set to launch in India. The company has announced the lauch date as July 8, 2025. The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for performance. To aid the performance, the phone is confirmed to pack a 7300mm CryoVelocity VC cooling chamber and will support 144fps gaming on titles such as CODM and BGMI. Now, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed the camera details of the phone. Let's take a look at some of them.









OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details

OnePlus Nord 5 will come with a dual-camera setup. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the rear. For selfies, there's a 50MP JN5 sensor at the front with multi-focus support. The camera at the rear is confirmed to leverage the HDR algorithm that's present in OnePlus 13 to bring lifelike colour in the photos and videos captured by the Nord 5.

OnePlus said that the Nord 5 will also bring LivePhoto functionality with Ultra HDR support. There will be video recording support at 4K 60fps for both the front and the rear cameras of the device.

OnePlus Nord 5 appears to have flat screen from the photo shared by OnePlus. Further, it appears to have the Plus Key which first featured on the OnePlus 13T in China and OnePlus 13s in the global markets. The rear camera setup also appears to be have a LED flash inside a camera ring like setup. All in all, OnePlus Nord 5 seems to have a premium build, strong and powerful chip, and a decent camera. The pricing of the device remains to be seen and will be announced only on the day of launch.