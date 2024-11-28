DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and Departments for 5G, 6G: Report

Government Initiative to Reallocate Airwaves Could Generate Rs 5 Lakh Crore in Revenue.

Highlights

  • DoT preparing to refarm over 1,100 MHz of spectrum from ministries.
  • Spectrum from 1-6 GHz and 6 GHz bands identified for 5G and 6G services.
  • India aiming for significant mid-band spectrum allocation to support 5G and 6G by 2030.

DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and Departments: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reportedly preparing to refarm or repurpose over 1,100 MHz of spectrum currently held by various ministries to support 5G and 6G services. The initiative, expected to generate Rs 5 lakh crore in government revenue, involves reallocating airwaves in 10 bands, including mid-band (1-6 GHz) and portions of the 6 GHz band, which are ideal for next-generation telecom technologies, according to ET.

DoT to Refarm Spectrum for 5G and 6G

DoT has reportedly identified spectrum which will be freed in the coming few years and put up for auction for telecom operators. Spectrum across various bands, including mid-band and some portion of the 6 GHz range, is currently allocated to the ministries of space, defence, information and broadcasting, railways, and housing and urban affairs. The mid-band ranges from 1 GHz to 6 GHz, with the 3.5 GHz to 6 GHz range being ideal for 4G and 5G services.

"DoT has shared the proposal for consideration to the committee of secretaries (CoS) and clarity will emerge in a few months about how much spectrum can be freed for mobility use," the report quoted an official as saying.

Spectrum Valuation and Auction

The telecom department has reportedly finalised the bands and the quantum for refarming, but it has yet to assign valuations. This is because some bands, like the 6 GHz airwaves, are being auctioned for the first time, while others were last auctioned several years ago, requiring fresh price discovery through the auction process. Officials estimate the value of the airwaves to exceed Rs 5 lakh Crore, based on winning bids from previous auctions of other bands.

"Once the CoS (Committee of Secretaries) takes a call, DoT will get the ball rolling for auctioning this spectrum in coming years," a second official reportedly said.

India’s Push for 5G and 6G Connectivity

The DoT sees a need to allocate more airwaves, particularly in mid-band and certain high-demand lower bands, to enhance 5G technology and pave the way for 6G, expected to launch by 2030. A significant portion of the current spectrum is occupied by legacy users, such as the armed forces and the space department, with plans to relocate them to different frequencies.

Earlier this year, the Union cabinet approved the setting up of a CoS to work on spectrum refarming. According to the report, the industry estimates a need for approximately 2,000 MHz in the mid-band range in the coming years, a significant increase from the current 400 MHz. This demand has driven the need for refarming to ensure spectrum supply.

6 GHz Band

The DoT has not yet made a decision on the entire 6 GHz band, comprising 1,200 MHz, but it has decided to allocate the upper 6 GHz band for mobility use. Last year, the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) opened 100 MHz of the 6 GHz band for global mobility services. Additionally, the upper 6 GHz band has been designated for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services in regions including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Indian telcos are pushing for the entire 6 GHz band to be reserved for mobile services, whereas the technology industry advocates for the delicensing of part of the spectrum to support Wi-Fi usage.

