BSNL has Been Losing Wi-Fi Customers for Years

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In the wireline subscriber segment, BSNL had 16.61% of the market share along with MTNL's 5.61% share. On the contrary, Jio had a 40.61% market share and Airtel had a 25.24% share.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been losing Wi-Fi customers for years.
  • Once hailed as the king of the fixed broadband industry, BSNL has receded in the ranks against the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
  • BSNL's total Wi-Fi users stood at 4,06,600 for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Follow Us

bsnl has been losing wi fi customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been losing Wi-Fi customers for years. Once hailed as the king of the fixed broadband industry, BSNL has receded in the ranks against the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. BSNL's total Wi-Fi users stood at 4,06,600 for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, shared Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on November 27, 2024.




This figure was 10,92,650 for the financial year ending March 31, 2020. So in four years, BSNL has lost a significant number of customers. Note that as per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, the total wired broadband customer count for BSNL was 4.23 million at the end of September 30, 2024. However, at the end of September 30, 2023, BSNL had 3.71 million wired broadband customers, thus indicating a rise in numbers during the current year. Yes, the numbers here look a tad bit confusing, regardless, these numbers were shared by the government.

Read More - BSNL Launches 4G in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In the wireline subscriber segment, BSNL had 16.61% of the market share along with MTNL's 5.61% share. On the contrary, Jio had a 40.61% market share and Airtel had a 25.24% share. It is no surprise to anyone that BSNL has been losing wired broadband subscribers' market share to the private telcos who have aggressively laid out optical cable fiber (OFC) and reached more homes with their fixed-broadband services.

BSNL offers competitive broadband plans and bundles of OTT (over-the-top) benefits like private telcos. Regardless, the state-run telco has been losing its edge in the wireline segment, and that too when its services are present PAN-India. BSNL saw the number of Wi-Fi customers growing from 2016 (the year when Jio came to the market) till 2020, and since then, the telecom operator has been losing wired broadband customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Huawei Kirin 9020 Improvements are indeed impressive. Industry's first 3GPP R18 5G-A SoC Efficiency for small Cores…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

It will never penetrate in future as well as 6G frequency will be higher as we need higher bandwidth. 1400Mhz…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Shivraj Roy :

um no no i meant how 3500mhz doesnt penetrate through walls and such

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

rahul_yadav :

That not gonna happed instead Government should mandate all new phone (Smartphone & Keypad phone) should come with 4G Network…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Target is mid May for 1L sites. I don't have any doubt that it won't be covered. I am keeping…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments