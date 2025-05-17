Reliance Jio Offers Extra Validity on Long-Term JioHome Plans

Reliance Jio offers extended validity benefits on 3, 6, and 12-month JioHome plans without additional cost.

Highlights

  • 3-month plans get 3 extra months of validity.
  • 6-month plans receive 15 additional days.
  • Annual plans enjoy 30 days of extra validity.

Reliance Jio Offers Extra Validity as a Long-Term Benefit on JioHome Plans
Reliance Jio has rolled out a new offer for its JioHome users, providing free benefits in the form of extended validity for those opting for long-term plans. The company recently rebranded its AirFiber and Fiber services under the unified branding of JioHome. JioHome subscribers who choose 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month plans will receive additional validity at no extra cost under this newly launched offer. Check out the eligible plans and applicable benefits below:

JioHome Long-Term Plan Benefits

Jio is offering extra validity to JioHome users who recharge or make bill payments for quarterly, semi-annual, or annual plans. Users on the quarterly plan are eligible for an extra 3 months of validity; those on the semi-annual (6-month) plan receive an additional 15 days, and annual plan (12-month) users get 30 extra days of service.

JioHome Plans with Speeds upto 150 Mbps

JioHome Plans With Speeds Above 300 Mbps

Conclusion

This is yet another offer from Jio as it aims to reach 100 million JioHome users. The 50-day free JioHome exclusive offer for Jio SIM users is still ongoing, and users can take advantage of it to experience home entertainment through JioHome services. GST is charged extra and is not included in the total plan cost.

