Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Plan Launched, Industry’s Most Expensive Plan

The Rs 4999 plan is meant for only one customer. What's even more interesting is that users are only getting 2GB of daily data with this plan. But the cost is high because there are other entertainment benefits bundled with this prepaid plan.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, has launched the most expensive prepaid plan in the industry.
  • This plan costs Rs 4999 for one year.
  • This is not even a family plan.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, has launched the most expensive prepaid plan in the industry. This plan costs Rs 4999 for one year. This is not even a family plan. The Rs 4999 plan is meant for only one customer. What's even more interesting is that users are only getting 2GB of daily data with this plan. But the cost is high because there are other entertainment benefits bundled with this prepaid plan. The telco will also offer 5G data with this plan in areas where its 5G has been deployed. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 4999 plan from Vodafone Idea.




Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 4999 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan comes with a service validity of 365 days. The additional benefits bundled with it are Vi MTV (Movies and TV) subscription, Amazon Prime Lite subscription for one year, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

These benefits include Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Half day unlimited data (12 AM to 12 PM). So even though there's only 2GB of daily data, there's the half day unlimited data offer to ensure that users don't face any data shortages.

With the Vi MTV susbcription, users get access to ZEE5, SonyLIV, Playflix, Fancode, Aaj Tak, Manoramamax, and more. There are a total of 16 OTTs bundled with this plan. Vodafone Idea's Rs 4999 plan would suit users who have big budgets for their mobile plans, and then also want yearly susbcription.

There are more plans offered by Vi if users are looking for a yearly validity plan. The Rs 4999 plan could feel unnecessarily expensive to the users. There would not be many users who would go for this plan.

