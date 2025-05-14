100 Mbps Broadband Plan at Just Rs 200, an Ambitious Goal

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apart from this, the government is also looking to provide up to 10 lakh college students with free tablets or laptops in order to boost digital access in the state.

Highlights

  • One of the prime goals of any state government today is to bring digital infrastructure access for its citizens.
  • The Tamil Nadu government is trying to do just that with Tanfinet (Tamil Nadu FiberNet).
  • The state government is building the fiber infrastructure, with support from the central government.

One of the prime goals of any state government today is to bring digital infrastructure access for its citizens. The Tamil Nadu government is trying to do just that with Tanfinet (Tamil Nadu FiberNet). The state government is building the fiber infrastructure, with support from the central government. The BharatNet project is also being implemented with the help of Tanfinet in the state. Now, Tamil Nadu's Minister for IT and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said that the citizens across the state will soon get speeds of up to 100 Mbps for just Rs 200 per month. This would be cheaper than almost every 100 Mbps broadband plan available in the country. This is something that Indian customers would certainly appreciate. However, this is not for everyone in India.




This offer will only be for the people living within the boundaries of Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the government is also looking to provide up to 10 lakh college students with free tablets or laptops in order to boost digital access in the state. The tablets or laptops will be offered through the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT). The state-government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for distributing devices to about 20 lakh students in the next two years.

This will enable the rural students to also get access to internet connectivity and devices. The Tamil Nadu government is also trying to avail over 260 government services to customers via WhatsApp. This will again benefit the citizens in the state and would also help India become a digital first nation faster.

Through the Tanfinet, the government aims to lay 57,500 km of optical fiber and connect over 12,525 villages with 1 Gbps internet connections. The minister said that 93% of the work has already been done as around 11,693 gram panchayats have been connected.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

