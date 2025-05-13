Nomad Offers Prepaid eSIM Plans for Tourists to Stay Connected with Data in Spain and Beyond



Nomad, a global mobile solutions provider, is offering travellers a seamless way to stay connected while exploring Spain with its prepaid eSIM plans. According to the company, as international tourism continues to rebound, the rise of digital SIM technology (eSIM) is revolutionising the way tourists access mobile data abroad—just like locals.

Instant Mobile Access, No SIM Swap Needed

With Nomad's eSIM plans, travellers can activate a local mobile data plan directly on their smartphones—without the hassle of purchasing and inserting a physical SIM card. For example, visitors from the US, UK, or India can activate a local eSIM even before boarding their flight. Once in Spain, they enjoy immediate access to data, the company explained.

Nomad says the process is simple and quick, with activation typically completed in less than five minutes via an app or QR code on compatible devices, including recent models from Apple (XS and newer), Samsung, and Google (Pixel). This provides immediate access to Spain's 4G and 5G networks, eliminating the need to visit stores or rely on potentially unreliable airport Wi-Fi.

"Traditionally, international travellers had to swap their physical SIM cards to get local data, often risking damage to their phone or misplacing their home SIM in the process," Nomad said, adding: "eSIMs allow travellers to activate a local plan digitally before or upon arrival—no need for a physical SIM, no store visits, and no compatibility issues."

Flexible Plans for Tourists and Digital Nomads

Nomad's prepaid eSIM offerings are designed to cater to a variety of travellers, from short-term tourists to long-term digital nomads. Available in different data packages, these plans ensure users stay connected throughout their travels, whether they are navigating the streets of Madrid, booking rides in Barcelona, or sharing photos from the beaches of Valencia.

4G, 5G Coverage Across Spain

Spain's mobile infrastructure ensures coverage in major cities and popular tourist destinations. By partnering with local networks, Nomad says it allows travellers to access the same fast, high-quality service as Spanish residents—without paying roaming fees.

Beyond convenience, the shift to eSIMs also supports more sustainable travel. "Fewer physical SIMs mean reduced plastic waste and a more eco-conscious approach to tech usage," the company said.

According to Nomad, most plans come with transparent pricing, zero hidden fees, and easy top-ups. This allows travellers to manage their data usage without dealing with contract obligations or unexpected bills upon return.

Nomad's eSIMs

For Spain, the company offers Regular eSIM data plans (7-Day and 30-Day) as well as Day Plans with 1, 3, 5, 7, or 10-day validity—all inclusive of taxes. Nomad eSIMs often connect to more than one local network, so users don't need to worry about which provider to choose. Note that Nomad's eSIMs are data-only and do not include a local phone number.

Nomad says it is positioning itself as a key player in the growing eSIM market, ensuring tourists can stay digitally connected with ease.